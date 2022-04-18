B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Receives C$8.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.98.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BTO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer Ian Maclean sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.58, for a total transaction of C$38,730.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,818,184.58. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer acquired 58,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,898.62. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,363,910.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624.

Shares of B2Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$6.25. 2,661,175 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,337. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.12. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$657.84 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

