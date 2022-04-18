Badger Meter (BMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Badger Meter to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BMI opened at $93.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.67. Badger Meter has a fifty-two week low of $85.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

