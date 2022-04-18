Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the March 15th total of 413,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 471,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco BBVA Argentina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBAR. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 515,371 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter worth about $607,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $670,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 158.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth about $399,000. 2.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BBAR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 431,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,316. The company has a market capitalization of $663.77 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36. Banco BBVA Argentina has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $4.98.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $392.48 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.