Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $3.73, but opened at $3.83. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 101 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0036 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.32%.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Banco Bradesco’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 19th. The 11-10 split was announced on Tuesday, April 19th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 19th.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 21.20%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 120,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter.

About Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

