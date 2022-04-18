Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment. Corporate & Investment Banking segment includes corporate network in Portugal, specialized monitoring division, investment banking unit and activity of the Bank’s international division. Private Banking and Asset Management segment comprises the private banking network in Portugal and subsidiary companies which are specialized in the asset management business. Non-core Business Portfolio segment includes the business granted for securities-backed landing, loans collateralized with other assets, subsidized mortgage loans, construction subcontractors. Foreign Business segment comprises the operations outside Portugal, in particular Poland, Mozambique, Angola, Cayman Isl “

Get Banco Comercial Portugues alerts:

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Banco Comercial Portugues to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of BPCGY remained flat at $$2.18 during midday trading on Monday. Banco Comercial Portugues has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18.

Banco Comercial Portugues Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Comercial Portugues SA provides banking activities and financial services. Its operating segment consists of Retail Banking segment activity includes the Retail activity of Banco Comercial Portuguas in Portugal, operating as a distribution channel for products and services from other companies of the Group and the Foreign business segment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Portugues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.