Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Update

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a drop of 31.7% from the March 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of BAOS opened at $0.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $5.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baosheng Media Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers and online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

