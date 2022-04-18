Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 260 ($3.38) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE BCS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,699,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,392,117. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.13.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 20.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Barclays by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA boosted its position in Barclays by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Barclays by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

