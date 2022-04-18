Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) PT Raised to $28.00 at Raymond James

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective increased by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 10.02% from the stock’s current price.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TD Securities cut Barrick Gold from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.45. 878,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,976,494. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.63. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

