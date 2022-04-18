Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Lifted to Outperform at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on BTEGF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baytex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.56.

Shares of BTEGF opened at $5.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.63.

Baytex Energy ( OTCMKTS:BTEGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $438.25 million for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 87.37% and a return on equity of 32.11%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

