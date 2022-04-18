BCE (TSE:BCE) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.05

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BCE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$74.05 and last traded at C$73.75, with a volume of 531775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.41.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$68.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.25. The stock has a market cap of C$66.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.69.

BCE ( TSE:BCE Get Rating ) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 3.5699999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 117.10%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

