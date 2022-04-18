Beam (BEAM) Market Cap Hits $37.27 Million

Beam (BEAM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 18th. Beam has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $4.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000841 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00099924 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beam Coin Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 112,303,400 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.