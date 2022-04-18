Beefy.Finance Price Hits $1,218.90 on Top Exchanges (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00189578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00039498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.72 or 0.00377990 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046878 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.