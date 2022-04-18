Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Receives $94.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDRFY shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BDRFY traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.30. 39,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,472. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1001 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.