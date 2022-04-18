Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,537.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BLWYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($45.92) to GBX 3,351 ($43.67) in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,380 ($57.08) to GBX 3,390 ($44.18) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,885 ($50.63) to GBX 3,870 ($50.43) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of BLWYF remained flat at $$34.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. Bellway has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

