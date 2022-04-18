Belt Finance Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $200,566.00 (BELT)

Belt Finance (BELT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 18th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $13.04 million and $200,566.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.37 or 0.00003369 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.16 or 0.07402047 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,649.51 or 1.00291035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00041699 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

