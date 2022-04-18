Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL) Short Interest Up 42.6% in March

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 15th total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 591,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.96. 28,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,233. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.64. Benson Hill has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $43.72 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at about $3,708,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Benson Hill during the third quarter worth $12,654,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $428,000. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,348,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benson Hill during the 3rd quarter worth $847,000. Institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHIL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Benson Hill in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benson Hill from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Benson Hill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

