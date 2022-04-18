Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benson Hill Inc. is a food technology company unlocking the natural genetic diversity of plants with its cutting-edge food innovation engine. Benson Hill Inc., formerly known as Star Peak Corp II, is based in ST. LOUIS. “

Get Benson Hill alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital began coverage on Benson Hill in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Benson Hill from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Benson Hill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BHIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,450. Benson Hill has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $43.72 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Benson Hill will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Benson Hill by 746.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,105,000 after buying an additional 3,883,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $530,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $17,043,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the third quarter valued at $12,654,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill in the fourth quarter valued at $6,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Benson Hill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benson Hill (BHIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benson Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benson Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.