Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.51 Billion

Brokerages predict that Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) will post $2.51 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Eight analysts have made estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.35 billion. Biogen reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year sales of $9.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.68 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Guggenheim cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.21.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $212.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,605. Biogen has a 12-month low of $192.67 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

