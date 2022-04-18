BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.
BLRX stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99.
BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About BioLineRx (Get Rating)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
