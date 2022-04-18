BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

BLRX stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. BioLineRx has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.13. The stock has a market cap of $73.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.99.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 160,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 83,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLineRx by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,763 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioLineRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

About BioLineRx

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

