Bitcoin 2 Trading 3.1% Higher This Week (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Bitcoin 2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001889 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $13.39 million and $36.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

