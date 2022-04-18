BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nova R Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,596,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period.

NYSE:BME traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.80. 3,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,189. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $40.75 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

