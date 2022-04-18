BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 358 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 952 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $5.63 on Monday, hitting $682.54. 13,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,629. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $739.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $838.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

