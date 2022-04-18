BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Up 57.5% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 40.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MHN traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.97. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,864. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0545 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

