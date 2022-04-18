BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the March 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 22,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

MYI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.75. 249,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,810. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $15.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.