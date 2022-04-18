BlockMesh Trading Down 1.6% Over Last Week (BMH)

BlockMesh (BMH) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, BlockMesh has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One BlockMesh coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $174,556.17 and $22,523.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh Coin Profile

BlockMesh is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

