Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $6.95 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.00 and the lowest is $6.90. Boise Cascade reported earnings per share of $3.76 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 58.53% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.80.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.45. 256,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $85.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

