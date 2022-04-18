Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,630 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 1.96% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $16,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $15.95.

NESR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited from $17.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

