Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,340,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,916 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 5.14% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $172,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the first quarter worth $434,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 152.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,745,000 after buying an additional 173,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,599,000 after buying an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 19.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth $221,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AIMC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.24. 721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,143. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.30. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $68.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.81.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

