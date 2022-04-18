Boston Partners Has $139.78 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Boston Partners lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $139,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,079.25. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.46. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $978.51 and a 52 week high of $1,243.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,067.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,055.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $14.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on White Mountains Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile (Get Rating)

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.