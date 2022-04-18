Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,616,038 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 29,171 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 4.95% of Yelp worth $130,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 63.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yelp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Yelp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $204,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total value of $232,162.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,302. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yelp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.57.

NYSE YELP traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.80. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,697. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.19 and a 1-year high of $43.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.76 and a beta of 1.75.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The local business review company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $273.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

