Boston Partners Raises Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,216,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.20% of Lamar Advertising worth $147,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,033,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,421,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,403,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.14. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $94.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 115.18%.

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

