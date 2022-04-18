Boston Partners Reduces Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,157 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Best Buy worth $73,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,039.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after acquiring an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 547,762 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $57,904,000 after purchasing an additional 255,262 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,771. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.93.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

