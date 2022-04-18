Boston Partners Reduces Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,741 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.10% of LHC Group worth $4,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHCG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LHC Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 312.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in LHC Group by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of LHC Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,383. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.65. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LHC Group ( NASDAQ:LHCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. LHC Group’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $172.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. William Blair cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.20.

About LHC Group (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.