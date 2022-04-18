Boston Partners Sells 1,015 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $9,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.0% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

RGA stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.07. The stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.83. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

