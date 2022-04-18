Boston Partners Sells 102,555 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 102,555 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.30% of Korn Ferry worth $12,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. 622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,843. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.24. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $59.52 and a one year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.50.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.