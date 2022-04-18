Boston Partners Sells 11,736 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in DTE Energy were worth $163,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Shares of DTE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.97. 3,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,903. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $107.38 and a 1-year high of $138.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.54.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 75.80%.

DTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Argus upped their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group cut DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.90.

In other DTE Energy news, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $74,994.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $204,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,350 shares of company stock worth $537,461 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.