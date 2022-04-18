Boston Partners Sells 18,573 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,573 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.14% of Dollar General worth $76,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 335.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DG stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $249.21. 6,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,597. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $185.15 and a fifty-two week high of $250.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

