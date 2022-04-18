Boston Partners Sells 78,169 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Boston Partners cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,123,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,169 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $63,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,827,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,793,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,754,000 after buying an additional 746,748 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,735,000 after buying an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $830,336,000 after purchasing an additional 533,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 9,830,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,305,000 after acquiring an additional 179,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

USB traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $53.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $79.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $49.78 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on USB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

