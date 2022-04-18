Boston Partners Sells 85,482 Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,482 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tronox were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TROX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Tronox by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,808. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33.

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Tronox had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of Tronox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Flood sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $59,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,012 shares of company stock valued at $2,955,570 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TROX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tronox from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

