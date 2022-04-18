Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BDN opened at $12.73 on Thursday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 159.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 950.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

