Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:BRLT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 143,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.01 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $585,569.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 56,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $574,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,626 shares of company stock valued at $2,148,899.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,015,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $1,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

