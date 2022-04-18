British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

BATS has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.12) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.52) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.40) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.48).

British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 3,262 ($42.51) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,235.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,910.69. The company has a market cap of £74.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.48. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.04).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a GBX 54.45 ($0.71) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is 0.73%.

In other news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($42.92), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($363,009.62). Insiders acquired 14 shares of company stock valued at $45,156 over the last three months.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

