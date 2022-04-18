Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lowered its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,461,000 after purchasing an additional 118,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,571,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $151.52. The company had a trading volume of 7,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,799. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.07. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.58 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

BR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.