Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVOP. Northcoast Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.25, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

