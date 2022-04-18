Brokerages Anticipate Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $247.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) to post sales of $247.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $246.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $249.53 million. Mercury Systems reported sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.70 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 163.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRCY traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $60.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.64, a P/E/G ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $44.44 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

