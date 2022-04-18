Brokerages Anticipate Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). Sprout Social reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

Sprout Social stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,815. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $145.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.72.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total transaction of $1,743,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $349,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,851 shares of company stock worth $10,814,178. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 710,280 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after acquiring an additional 349,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after acquiring an additional 266,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 352.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,681,000 after acquiring an additional 254,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

