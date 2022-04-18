Brokerages Expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Kimberly-Clark reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $5.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $7.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimberly-Clark.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.63.

In other news, Director Todd Maclin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $126.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,114. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.27 and its 200-day moving average is $132.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.