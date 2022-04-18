Brokerages Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) will report $3.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. TELUS posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year sales of $14.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $765,905,000 after purchasing an additional 186,385 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in TELUS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TELUS by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in TELUS by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 63,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,060. TELUS has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.29%.

TELUS Company Profile (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

