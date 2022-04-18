Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Target Price at $167.71

Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.71.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZPN. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.04. The company had a trading volume of 213,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,908. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.39 and a 200-day moving average of $150.41. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $122.29 and a one year high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 130,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 171.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,802 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.