Brokerages Set Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) PT at $94.00

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

BDRFY stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,472. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1001 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

